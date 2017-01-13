Yara Shahidi Pays Homage To Sade In Stunning Photo Shoot

Black-ish beauty Yara Shahidi never met a camera lens she didn’t like. The 16-year-old beauty paid homage to Sade in a recent photo shoot and Instagram post calling her “the queen.”
Did she nail it?
Yara continues to use her platform to educate young Black girls and encourage them to embrace their beauty and get involved in their communities.
