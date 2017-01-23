1/23/17- Arsenio Hall now knows why Donald Trump has so much time on his hands to tweet. He also knows where he goes to do it. You might want to make sure there aren’t kids around for this one. Listen below.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- MC Lyte Has Found Love
- Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
- Is New Edition Working On A New Album?
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Arsenio Has All The Details About Trump’s Tweeting Habits was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com