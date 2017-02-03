CLOSE
Pence Honors President Lincoln For Black History Month; Twitter Reads Him For Filth

#PenceBlackHistory will provide the laughs you've needed all day!

Nancy Pelosi Meets With Vice President-Elect Mike Pence At The Capitol

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Not too long after President Trump made a fool out himself at his Black History Month listening session when it appeared that he wasn’t sure if Frederick Douglass was alive or dead, his number two took the ridiculousness to the next level.

To honor the second day of Black History Month, Vice President Pence took to Twitter to give props not to anyone who is actually African-American, but to President Lincoln for freeing the slaves.

Yeah he tried it.

First off, Black History Month isn’t about honoring white saviors nor did our history begin with slavery or its abolition. Thankfully, Twitter snatched Pence’s edges clean off to remind him what these 28 days actually represent:

Soon after, folks brought the jokes with the trending hashtag #PenceBlackHistory:

This is only week 2 folks. What insanity and racial insensitivity will week 3 bring?

Pence Honors President Lincoln For Black History Month; Twitter Reads Him For Filth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black History Month , Donald Trump , Mike Pence , Twitter

