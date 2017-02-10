CLOSE
Charm City
Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering D.C. School [VIDEO]

Betsy DeVos nominee Secretary of Education

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A small group of protesters organized by the Washington Teacher’s Union physically blocked the new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering Jefferson Academy in D.C. earlier today (February 10).

The new role of DeVos, who’s never held an official position in the public school system and has in the past opposed teachers unions, comes as a disappointment to many. In protesting, the union wanted DeVos to know that they support free public schools and equal education for all people.

Her attempt to get in the school comes just a day after her visit to Howard University for a speaking engagement during their 150th anniversary celebration.

WJLA reports:

“The union, who said they did not support DeVos’ nomination, also stated they hope that she is successful. They said if DeVos succeeds in her role than everyone succeeds – including all public schools and teachers. 

The reporter on-site has not yet verified whether or not DeVos later entered another door, but in the video below, she can be seen driving away. Watch:

Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering D.C. School [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

