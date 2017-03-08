[Video] Comedian Faizon Love Arrested On Assault Charge

Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter: Follow @mymajic1023

Cameras caught comedian Faizon Love and a unnamed man fighting inside John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday. Love as since been arrested for misdemeanor assault.

According to reports, Love got into an altercation with a man by the valet booth in the baggage claim. Love then allegedly grabbed the man by the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk. Courts document showed that the man suffered a cut above his eye.

Love is set to be arranged in court Wednesday and is being held in the Franklin County jail.

