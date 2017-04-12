WCW: 12 Videos Claudia Jordan Was Featured In [VIDEO]

In honor of Claudia Jordan‘s birthday, Bobby Pen did some digging and found 12 epic music videos featuring the actress, model and TV host.

You may recall her being the leading lady in Joe‘s “I Wanna Know” music video, but I bet you didn’t know she was also in “As Long As You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys, “Charlie, Last Name, Wilson” by Charlie Wilson or “Splash Waterfalls” by Ludacris.

Honestly, we didn’t even know a couple of these songs had videos, let alone that Claudia Jordan was in it.

Check them out in order or click the name of the video to skip directly to the song you want to hear, and get your boogie on below:

Charlie Wilson “Charlie, Last Name, Wilson”

Backstreet Boys “As Long As You Love Me”

Chico DeBarge “Listen To Your Man” ft. Joe

D’Angelo “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine”

Dru Hill “5 Steps”

Ludacris “Splash Waterfalls”

Fabolous “Throw It In the Bag” ft. The-Dream

Ginuwine “Only When You’re Lonely”

Benzino “Kiss Me Like You Love Me” ft. Bobby V

Joe “I Wanna Know”

