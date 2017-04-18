FunnyFriday: Capone Talks Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial, Colin Kaepernick, & Trump

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Comedians Capone and Fig sit down with April Watts to play her famous game, “What Would You Do?” Find out what they would do if they were Kendall Jenner, Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump in their current controversies.

