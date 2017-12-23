T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting

T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting

Photo by T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting

Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Popcorn And Eye Candy: Rza’s New Film Stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Shameik Moore, Terrence Howard and more

Jaz
Leave a comment

 Ladies, pay attention to this.   Popcorn and Eye Candy time when Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Demetrius Shipp Jr.(He killed it in the Tupac movie All Eyez On Me), Isaiah Washington and Shameik Moore star in a New Orleans based heist drama taking place after the Katrina hurricane devastated the city.  Wu Tang Clan’s Rza is heading up the new film called Cut Throat City and will also lend his musical talents to oversee the soundtrack.

The film centers on four boyhood friends who return to New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina, to find their home decimated and prospects for work swept away. Turning to a local gangster for employment, the crew is hired to pull off a daring casino heist, right in the heart of the city. Others in the cast include Joel David Moore (Avatar), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Rob Morgan (Mudbound), Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Denzel Whitaker (The Great Debaters) and Eiza Gonzales.

Lots of action and intrigue so besides the good looking dudes in the film, I think men will enjoy it too.  It’s being produced by Elliott Michael Smith of Rumble Riot Pictures, Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures, William Clevinger, Kyle Tekiela, Sean Lydiard and Film Wealth.

Do you think you’ll check it’s worth the price of a ticket ?  Follow me @JazD1 Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

http://thejasminebrand.com/2017/12/22/terrence-howard-t-i-wesley-snipes-to-star-in-katrina-drama-cut-throat-city/#ixzz522YaUTAO

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

Build Presents RZA & DJ Mathematics Discussing 'Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues'

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

2018 Movies , Demetrius Shipp Jr , New Orleans , RZA , Shamiek Moore , T.I. , Terrence Howard , Wesley Snipes

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Popcorn And Eye Candy: Rza’s New Film Stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Shameik Moore, Terrence Howard and more

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle…

Three images released by Kensington Palace show the couple in bliss ahead of their May 2018 wedding.
12.21.17
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal…

The tennis star faced a wrongful death lawsuit.
12.21.17
News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not…

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has filed allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against him after the rape…
12.21.17
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop…

Buy Black (and women owned).
12.21.17
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And…

....literally. The fashion house commissioned Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal for these digital paintings.
12.21.17
Thieves Kill DC Teen For $220 Christmas Sneakers

A 17-year-old high school student from the District of Columbia is the latest victim of the toxic side of sneaker…
12.21.17
Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your…

We are in scary times. Our president defends Neo-Nazis. The “Supreme Leader” of North Korea issues weekly threats. A tax…
12.21.17
GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And…

This fabulous holiday look can be all yours! Check out the options starting at $45.00.
12.20.17