Popcorn And Eye Candy: Rza’s New Film Stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Shameik Moore, Terrence Howard and more

Ladies, pay attention to this. Popcorn and Eye Candy time when Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Demetrius Shipp Jr.(He killed it in the Tupac movie All Eyez On Me), Isaiah Washington and Shameik Moore star in a New Orleans based heist drama taking place after the Katrina hurricane devastated the city. Wu Tang Clan’s Rza is heading up the new film called Cut Throat City and will also lend his musical talents to oversee the soundtrack.

The film centers on four boyhood friends who return to New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina, to find their home decimated and prospects for work swept away. Turning to a local gangster for employment, the crew is hired to pull off a daring casino heist, right in the heart of the city. Others in the cast include Joel David Moore (Avatar), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Rob Morgan (Mudbound), Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Denzel Whitaker (The Great Debaters) and Eiza Gonzales.

Lots of action and intrigue so besides the good looking dudes in the film, I think men will enjoy it too. It’s being produced by Elliott Michael Smith of Rumble Riot Pictures, Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures, William Clevinger, Kyle Tekiela, Sean Lydiard and Film Wealth.

