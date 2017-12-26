Teenager Stabs Stepfather To Death Then Posts Snapchat Video

The family of Lemar Owens is mourning his death after his stepson killed him. According to VIBE, 19-year-old, Nickolas Vinson stabbed Owens in the neck, back and chest that led to his death. Vinson also posted a video on Snapchat with Owens taking his last breaths.

Vinson’s mother and stepfather were together 14 years. On the video he said, “Hey guys I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him. Then you can hear his mother say

“Lemar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!,” his mother screamed. Allegedly Vinson killed him because he was going to get thrown out the house.

Vinson was found at home and he allegedly wanted to say goodbye to his friends. He is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoc County Jail. We will keep you posted on the story.

