The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two NBA Players From A Flight, Busta Rhymes Pays Tribute To LL Cool J And Leona Lewis Sings Her Face Off For Lionel Richie

From flight drama to Kennedy Center Honors, it's a busy Wednesday morning.

Unfriendly Skies

On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from Dallas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Reportedly, passengers in first class gave their blankets to the NBA players, who were sitting in coach. The Associated Press reports, “A Black flight attendant accused them of theft and forced them off the plane.” American Airlines apologized and allowed them to get on another flight to Sioux Falls, seating them in first class.

Well,  this kind of behavior is exactly why the NAACP issued a travel ban against American Airlines.

Legendary LL

Last night, LL Cool J was a Kennedy Center honoree and hip hop royalty came out to show him some love. Busta Rhymes performed “Mama Said Knock You Out,” the ageless MC Lyte killed “I’m Bad,” Black Thought from The Roots brought the house down with “It Gets No Rougher” and DMC from Run-D.M.C. annihilated “Rock the Bells.” Watch the epic performance below:

Leona Sings For Lionel

Another Kennedy  Center honoree was four-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner Lionel Richie. The singer is known for songs like 1984’s “Hello,” 1985’s “Say You, Say Me” and 1986’s “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

Leona Lewis brought her pitch-perfect voice for a performance you have to see to believe.

