Anita Baker Announces Farewell Tour

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Anita Baker has been in the industry for over 30 years. The Grammy winner recently announced that she would be retiring, but also surprised fans with other news. Baker will also be going on tour this year.

According to Essence, in a tweet she said, “So much to celebrate with you in 2018, she said. “60th birthday in 25 days… farewell concert series beginning in March. We’ll paint pictures together two last a lifetime… let’s party!” While on tour she probably will sing some of her hits such as “Caught Up In The Rapture Of Love” and “I Apologize.”

Baker is not only known for her musical talent, but has been an inspiration as well as muse for a lot of artist. Andre 3000 even said, “I was going through an Anita Baker phase, and I started trying to buy a T-shirt. So I go on the Internet and I find this site that had shirts with photos of Anita on them. So I bought two or three of them. Then when I got ’em in the mail, they were like—the part of the shirt where the picture was printed on there was so hard.” We can’t wait to see her on tour and wish her all he success!

