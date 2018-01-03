News & Gossip
Don Lemon Brings In The New Year With A Kiss From His Boyfriend [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 30, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

On New Year’s Eve we always see Don Lemon living his best life while broadcasting. In 2017 he talked about having a relationship while still holding down a job. Lemon said, “I need a little bit more balance in work/life. I may be open to a relationship this year.”

In 2017, that is just what he did. According to People, Lemon after having a couple cocktails spoke about his relationship. He told, Brooke Baldwin, “I found love.” Lemon is in a relationship with Tim Malone and even shared a kiss after the ball dropped.

Lemon looked so happy, he sung a song for fans and told his boyfriend he loved him. Some questioned where they met each other, but Lemon set the record straight. He said, “We did not meet at the bar. He was with me at the bar. We met in New York. I don’t care where you meet. If you’re happy you’re happy.” We wish Don Lemon and his boo the best of luck!

2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

