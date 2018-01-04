News & Gossip
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Continue To Battle It Out In Court

Magic 95.9
2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Late last year Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga officially called it quits. According to Page Six, Otunga recently filed an emergency petition and is accusing Hudson of being in contempt of court. Hudson claimed that they needed to be separated because of multiple disputes they had and thought it would be good for their son.

Otunga believes that these rumors have damaged his reputation. The former wrestler doesn’t like the fact that his image is being painted as negative when all he worries about is the well-being of their child. Otunga is also asking that Hudson pay for his legal fees.

He also wants to have the rights to speak on certain events and claims Hudson has a gag order on him. Otunga and Hudson had been together since 2008 and welcomed their son in 2009. We will keep you updated on this story.

