Kevin McCall in 2017 had a little bit of beef with his ex-Eva Marcille and just started off 2018 on the wrong foot. According to BET, the singer was shot in his foot. McCall went on Twitter to tell fans, but didn’t give details to how it happened.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He posted a picture of him in the hospital and said, “ the Macc is still Trucking God bless you all happy New year.” McCall is expected to make a quick recovery and be out the hospital soon. We will keep you posted when we find out more about how this happened.
RELATED: How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Have Changes In Policing Practices Help Lower The Amount Of People Shot By Officers?
RELATED: Two Years After Being Shot In The Head, Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL
The Latest:
- Spike Lee Is Inspired By The Events Of Today
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars Pay Homage To ‘In Living Color’ With The 90s Inspired ‘Finesse’ Video
- Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump Dismantles Voter Fraud Commission
- Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In ‘Scandal’ + ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Episode
- Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge
- Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards
- Maryland Governor’s Office Says Schools Have “Record” Funding, So Where Is The Money Going?
- Macy’s To Cut 5,000 Jobs, Close Another 7 Stores
- Super Soul Plane: Erykah Badu Is The Flight Attendant That Every Flyer Needs To Listen To
- Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]