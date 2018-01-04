News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Monica: The Code Red Experience-An Exclusive Album Preview

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Women go through so many things in their life and sometimes might feel they are the only ones. According to Essence, R&B singer Monica opened up about having endometriosis and going under surgery. The surgery took almost 8 hours, but was supported by friends and family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She said in a beautiful photo on Instagram, “In life we have to count it all joy and know the unplanned may be in his plan💓May 30th I had an almost 8 hour surgery to remove my endometriosis (which I didn’t know I had until two weeks prior) , 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia that all were making me very sick…I’ve known something was wrong but I also knew victory & better health would be near again!! Thank you Dr. Ceana Nezhat & Northside Hospital Staff #RoadToRecovery #CountItAllJoy#ALLSMILESALLTHEWAY New Hair Color (Requested By my husband LOL) done by: @touchedbyjuels Cut: @deedeemetzger Styled by: @kayhairnistaMakeup by the face slayer : @eva_thediva_kim Photo: @dogvisionpictures.”

Monica wanted to share the story so that other women could understand the importance of taking care of their body and that their not alone. She said, “My reason for sharing is because we, as women, are built to be warriors and we will ignore something that seems so simple that can be so complex. Your uterine health is very important. I spoke up about it so people out there who are going through the same thing know that they’re not alone.”

RELATED: Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

RELATED: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Mom Pay For His Sick Son’s Medication [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years

22 photos Launch gallery

Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years

Continue reading Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years

Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet…

Click through the gallery for photos dating back to the early 1990's.
01.04.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18