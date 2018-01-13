NBA All-Star Game 2016

Drake Tries to Holla At Issa Rae But Wait Did He Just Confirm He’s Porn Star’s Baby Daddy

Sooo Issa Rae says she didn’t curve handsome rapper Drake tweeting she’s a huge fan.  Reports are that Drake tried to holla at my gurl at the 2018 Golden Globes .  I don’t blame him  LOVE me some Issa Rae.  Apparently Drake wanted Issa to stop by the Netflix party he was DJ’ing and according to sources he thinks Issa Rae is beautiful and talented. He would like to take her on date if he was given the opportunity. He talks highly of her talents to people. So he made his whole squad stop so he could go talk to her.  But allegedly Issa told Drake “she was with all her friends,” and was like, “‘Thanks, but no thanks!’” The sources says Issa “walked away” and Drake essentially “got denied.”

But check this,Issa did end up at the Netflix party later that night and is said to have given Drake props on his DJ skills.  Awwww

But Drake may be in some hot water and many are speculating that Drake and French pornhub star Sophie Brussaux have settled their differences over whether or not he is the daddy to her baby boy. Before the woman even popped out the kid, she was calling on Champagne Papi to step it up. In an ironic twist, the baby was born last year on Drake’s birthday. Today, Drake actually followed Sophie, formerly known by her porn name “Rosee Divine”, on IG. Rumors are swirling that Drake and the late twenties  Parisian mama have settled paternity after he flew her to him in person to get tested. She posted a pic of her entering a private plane. What was he thinking.  Bruuuuuh, why would you lose the jimmy hat and go raw with a porn star who now could be raising your child and getting paid for the rest of her life.  I guess she don’t have to ‘dance’ no more.  She made the ultimate money move.  If true, SMDH Drake.   Follow me on Jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

 

