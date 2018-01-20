Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty
Marjorie Harvey has been a hot topic all week long after pics of her and her daughter, Lori Harvey flaunting their banging bodies on the beach with Teyana Taylor made their rounds on the Internet.
The girls hit up Cabo for Lori’s 21st birthday and melanin madness sent social media into a frenzy.
Luckily for most of us, there’s still time to get our body right and skin glowing before Summer. Thanks @RobertEctor for bringing the heat!
Hit the flip for more of those fire pics and some inspiration.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10