Baltimore’s Women’s March Draws A Big Crowd Downtown

Source: Steve Exum / Getty
Thousands of women marched in downtown Baltimore to make things better for women and immigrants in the state.
The march comes on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.
Marches for women’s rights took place in nearly every major city in America.
