News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ron Cephas Jones Of “This Is Us” Lands Role In DC Superhero Film “SHAZAM”

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Screening Of NBC's 'This Is Us' Finale - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ron Cephas Jones captured the hearts of viewers as “William” in the hit show “This Is Us.” Jones just landed another role in New Line’s DC superhero film “SHAZAM.” According to The Wrap, he will play the Wizard.

The Wizard has powers and gives them to a teenage boy so that he can become an adult superhero. Included in the cast is Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer and more. Production is supposed to start next month in Toronto and fans are super excited about it.

“SHAZAM,” first came about in 1939 from DC Comics. We have seen Jones in several breakout roles including, “Luke Cage,” “Mr. Robot” and “The Get Down.” “SHAZAM” is supposed to be released on April 5th, 2019.

RELATED: “This Is Us” Guys Land A Spot On People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive List

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Talks About His Real Life Experience That Inspired Emotional Scene In “This Is Us” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Talks About His Relationship With His Father and “This Is Us” [VIDEO]

 

The Latest:

Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

11 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Continue reading Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones starred in the first season of NBC drama ‘This Is Us.’ He played William Hill, the long lost biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown).

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18