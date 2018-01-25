News & Gossip
Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband

Toni and Birdman get caught up in each other at 'Faith Under Fire' premiere.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 21, 2016

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Toni Braxton had a little extra sparkle for the premiere of Faith Under Fire.

The R&B siren and her boo Birdman made sure they matched for date night this week. The pair definitely had a cohesive look as they hit the premiere, but her ring was the center of attention

While Toni and Birdman continue to deny rumors that they have tied the knot, her bling makes everyone wonder if they’re secretly married.

Toni took every opportunity to flash her ring. With a rock like hers, it’s hard to miss the shine that blinded the red carpet.

Of course, the happy couple may not have noticed because they were too busy looking at each other.

