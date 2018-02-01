Will Smith Drops Major Jewels About Taking Responsibility [VIDEO]

Will Smith hasn’t been on Instagram long, but he has been making fans smile everyday with some daily jewels. On his IG stories according to Complex, he talked about fault and responsibility. In life sometimes we blame people for things and tell them that it’s their fault, but never take responsibility for trying to move away from the negativity.
Smith spoke about how sometimes it doesn’t matter who’s fault it is, it matters about how you are going to rise above it. He then explained how if someone cheated on you, it’s not your fault that they cheated, but it’s your responsibility to figure out how to make your life better.
He said, “Your heart, your mind, your love is your responsibility.” Sometimes we like to play the victim, but we can’t do it all the time. Smith ended with going after happiness and focusing on that.
