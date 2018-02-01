News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Will Smith Drops Major Jewels About Taking Responsibility [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
'Bright' Premiere in Tokyo

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

Will Smith hasn’t been on Instagram long, but he has been making fans smile everyday with some daily jewels. On his IG stories according to Complex, he talked about fault and responsibility. In life sometimes we blame people for things and tell them that it’s their fault, but never take responsibility for trying to move away from the negativity.

Smith spoke about how sometimes it doesn’t matter who’s fault it is, it matters about how you are going to rise above it. He then explained how if someone cheated on you, it’s not your fault that they cheated, but it’s your responsibility to figure out how to make your life better.

He said, “Your heart, your mind, your love is your responsibility.” Sometimes we like to play the victim, but we can’t do it all the time. Smith ended with going after happiness and focusing on that.

RELATED: Will Smith Makes Us Swoon With Anniversary Post Dedicated To Jada Pinkett-Smith [PHOTO]

RELATED: How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Provided Another Shining Example Of Black Love [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why We Want To Spend Christmas With Will Smith Next Year [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump…

The California Congresswoman snatched #45's entire wig off, calling him "dangerous," "racist" and "unpresidential."
02.01.18
25 items
FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie…

These white boots are made for walking...and we have where to buy them!
02.01.18
Little Miss Flint Launches A GoFundMe For Kids…

Mari Copeny wants to ensure that children in her area can experience the #BlackExcellence too!
02.01.18
This Air Force Sergeant Is Under Fire For…

The Air Force has stripped Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of her rank since her recording went viral.
02.01.18
San Francisco To Expunge Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions

Francisco Attorney General announced that the city will automatically apply California’s marijuana legalization laws retroactively.
02.01.18
WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not…

She was the first Black woman to be a lead writer for a Marvel series.
02.01.18
Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good…

Roland Martin hosted a "Real State Of The Union" event with guests including Rev. William Barber and NAACP President Derrick…
01.31.18
O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again

A judge sided with OJ Simpson in an attempt to collect on the millions he owes in a civil judgment…
01.31.18
Twitter Is Confused By Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored…

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?
01.31.18
DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities…

DMX was taken into custody for violating conditions of his bail by leaving a drug rehab prematurely and failing a…
01.31.18