Chadwick Boseman Saw KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”

Magic 95.9
ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-GOVERNORS AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chadwick Boseman is in the popular Marvel film “Black Panther” that comes out on February 16th. While filming he would go visit his family in South Carolina. According to Essence, during some of those trips he saw the Ku Klux Klan holding rallies at Walmart.

Boseman said, “When I was shooting Black Panther in Atlanta, I used to drive back on off-days to go see my family in Anderson. It’s about two hours. And I would see the Klan holding rallies in a Walmart car park.” He mentioned, “So it’s like we’re going forwards and backwards at the same time. People don’t want to experience change, they just want to wake up and it’s different. But this — shooting Black Panther and then driving past the Klan —that’s what change feels like.”

Boseman also talked about first hand when he experienced racism in Anderson. He said, “I know what it’s like to be a kid at an ice-cream shop when some little white kid calls you ‘n****r‘, but your parents tell you to calm down because they know it could blow up. We even had trucks try to run us off the road.” “Black Panther” is expected to make close to $150 million during its opening weekend.

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

