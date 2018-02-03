60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Boiling Hot Tea:  Bruno Mars and Cardi B An Item? Offset Maaad Jealous

Jaz
Sizzling hot tea is spreading like wildfire in Hollywood over Bruno Mars and Cardi B getting hella comfy,  cuddling and snoodling backstage at the Grammys.  Rumors are flying over what one insider said is amazing chemistry, telling Media Take Out  “You can feel the sexual tension between them. I don’t think anything happened yet. But I’d be surprised if they don’t HOOK UP SOON.”

Remember y’all, Cardi is currently engaged  with Offset, a rapper from Migos. And Bruno has a girlfriend.  Both Bruno and Cardi’s relationships have seemed tense in recent weeks. For the past 2-3 Months OffSet has been caught cheating on Cardi B left and right. Its been about 2 sextape videos which showed OffSet smashing some random chicks while he was on the road touring.  Cardi took her boo back but ……..

It does not help that Bruno just broke the news that he will be taking Cardi B on tour with him.

Once that broke according to Hip Hop Overload,  OffSet was pissed off and that he gave Cardi a choice him or Bruno. People in Cardi’s camp tell us Offset is convinced that Bruno is smashing his girl.  Boy Bye!  But what do you think should Cardi just leave OffSet for Bruno? Would that be a upgrade for her?  I he makes my girl happy, I am so here for it.  Connect with me @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

Continue reading Boiling Hot Tea:  Bruno Mars and Cardi B An Item? Offset Maaad Jealous

