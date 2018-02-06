News & Gossip
DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered

Magic 95.9
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We are keeping DJ Khaled’s fiancee’s family in our prayers. Nicole Tuck, his fiancée found out her younger brother, Jonathan was murdered after being shot in the face in a Bronx apartment. According to TMZ, he was murdered after an alleged drug deal that some think went bad.

After being shot he was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it. Police already took one man in for questioning about the incident. We normally see Nicole on Instagram or the red carpet with DJ Khaled and their son, Asahd.

