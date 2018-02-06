We are keeping DJ Khaled’s fiancee’s family in our prayers. Nicole Tuck, his fiancée found out her younger brother, Jonathan was murdered after being shot in the face in a Bronx apartment. According to TMZ, he was murdered after an alleged drug deal that some think went bad.
After being shot he was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it. Police already took one man in for questioning about the incident. We normally see Nicole on Instagram or the red carpet with DJ Khaled and their son, Asahd.
RELATED: DJ Khaled Burns Calories With His Family [VIDEO]
RELATED: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’ New Ambassador
RELATED: DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took Lit To Another Level [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- Who’s Performing At Halftime Of Super Bowl In Atlanta Next Year?
- DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA Drop Breathtaking Music Video For ‘All The Stars’
- The Baltimore Ravens Cheer Squad Is Looking For You
- Is A Reboot Of “Soul Food” The TV Series Coming Soon?
- City Council Goes To Annapolis To Push $15 Minimum Wage
- B’More Proud History Maker: Bennie Jones
- Did Dennis Edwards Wife Abuse Him?
- ‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole The Movie
- Bresha Meadows Released After Killing Her Father