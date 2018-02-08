Black History Month
B’More Proud History Maker: Caitlyn Davis

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Caitlyn Davis

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Caitlyn Davis who runs a non profit called Empower Girls, a mentorship program for young ladies.

Here’s what her peers say:

Caitlyn mentors young girls and gives advice on things like self esteem, mental health, how to succeed in school and in the world, and so much more. She also owns her own business where she helps people who want to embark on personal business ventures. She shows them how to start, market, and successfully run their own businesses. I wish I had more than 200 characters because that is just the tip of the iceberg with Caitlyn.

Well done, Caitlyn Davis! Radio One – Baltimore thanks you.

The saying goes, “stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.” Here’s a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.

