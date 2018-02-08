B’More Proud History Maker: Caitlyn Davis

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Caitlyn Davis who runs a non profit called Empower Girls, a mentorship program for young ladies.

Spread Love. Follow @EmpowerGirlsMD

Here’s what her peers say:

Caitlyn mentors young girls and gives advice on things like self esteem, mental health, how to succeed in school and in the world, and so much more. She also owns her own business where she helps people who want to embark on personal business ventures. She shows them how to start, market, and successfully run their own businesses. I wish I had more than 200 characters because that is just the tip of the iceberg with Caitlyn.

Well done, Caitlyn Davis! Radio One – Baltimore thanks you.

Got a B’more Proud History Maker you want to show love to? Click here to nominate someone you know…

Latest News: