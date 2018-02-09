B’More Proud History Maker: Bre Johnson

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Bre Johnson who dedicates her time to giving to local families.

Here’s what her peers say:

Bre Johnson is making moves she and some friends have selfishly given to the homeless for 4 years month after month without a thought. Operation Home is awesome; they give on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentines Day, Mother and Father’s Day, back to school, you name it. She also hosts sip-and-paint sessions for adults and juice-box-and-paint for children, which gives everyone the chance to express themselves through art. I believe her biggest project for Operation Home is being able to provide a mobile laundry for the homeless. Bre Johnson should be recognized because her heart is pure and giving back is something that she absolutely enjoys doing.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Bre!

