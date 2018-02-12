B’More Proud History Maker: Wesley Hawkins

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Wesley Hawkins, CEO of The Nolita Program, a mentoring program in Baltimore.

At age 31, Hawkins is also a retired correctional officer, property manager, mentor to underprivileged youth, a University of Baltimore grad and a single parent who recently adopted his younger brother and is dedicated to helping empower the youth. Here’s what his peers are saying:

Wesley Hawkins goes around to schools and mentors our youth to try help them walk in the right path of life. He gives life-changing speeches to not only our youth, but to the world. This young man has took on very big responsibility such as taking in his baby brother as his own son once they lost their mother, Nolita Smith. Wesley is a very elegant, wise, intelligent, young black man that wants nothing but the best and change. He is trying his best to change as much as he can about the world that we live in.

This guy has changed his life to have an impact on others. Not only did he change his life, he takes time out to help others in the community. He continues to embrace the youth, he goes from school to school in Baltimore City, encouraging our youth to do better. He’s able to grab the attention of these juveniles with his story and other creative ways. I’ve also seen him walk the streets in Northeast Baltimore, having one-on-ones with the youth.

Mr. Hawkins dedicates his time to mentoring and uplifting the youth in the community in which he grew up. He visits their homes and encourages them to achieve success through education.

Wesley has a pure and genuine heart for people, and most importantly the people of Baltimore. As a child and a young man who has grown up in Baltimore, Wesley has an intentional purpose and passion to bring peace love and positivity to the streets of Baltimore.

