News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Omarosa Compares Her Loyalty To Trump To Keisha Knight Pulliam With Bill Cosby [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is on “Celebrity Big Brother” and has managed to cry as well as try to make friends. On the premiere episode she spoke with Ross Matthews about her time in the White House and how scared she is for this country under President Donald Trump. In another video Newman sat down to speak with Shannon Elizabeth and Keisha Knight Pulliam.

During the conversation Newman pointed out to Pulliam that she stood by Bill Cosby, which is similar to her with Trump. In the clip Pulliam didn’t say anything, but seemed to be stuck for words. What do you think about what Omarosa Manigault-Newman said?

RELATED: Omarosa Gives Ominous Comments About The Trump Administration On “Celebrity Big Brother” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Omarosa Returns To Reality TV

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer’s career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
61 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 2

It ain't a runway without melanin.
02.10.18
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
13 items
BEST IN SHOW: See Our Favorite NYFW Runway…

Celeb favorite Pamella Roland kicks off NYFW with dramatic new collection. Come see what pieces your faves will be rocking…
02.08.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18