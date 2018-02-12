Metro Subway System (SubwayLink) Closed For Up To 4 Weeks

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has determined that the entire Baltimore Metro Subway System will remain closed for up to four weeks.
Following a “thorough inspection,” it was found that the Metro SubwayLink will need to be closed until March 11 for safety reasons.
As sections of the SubwayLink are repaired, some parts of the system could be reopened.
Gov. Hogan will commit $2.2 million in emergency funding for additional shuttle buses to be available to help transport commuters.
Source: FoxBaltimore