Baltimore Survives 10 Days With No Homicides

It’s been 10 days with nobody being murdered in Baltimore and the longest the city has gone without a homicide this year.

The mark is being celebrated by many especially the Baltimore Ceasefire movement which called for no homicides for 72-hours last weekend.

“Nobody is planning a funeral right now because of violence,” said Erricka Bridgeford, Founder of Ceasefire It means a lot for this city.”

Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18