Is Beyoncè Performing At The Royal Wedding?

We are only a couple months away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Bossip reports that there have been a lot of rumors circulating about who will perform for the special event. Sources say, “Beyonce’s planning a very special, surprise performance for the newlyweds.”
If sources are correct President Obama will be in attendance as well as Beyoncè. The wedding will take place on May 19th and we can’t wait to see what happens. Mark your calendars because the big day is approaching fast!
