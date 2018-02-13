B’More Proud History Maker: Annette March-Grier

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Annette March-Grier, founder and president of Roberta’s House, the first and only black-owned Family Grief Support Center in the state of Maryland, serving children and families in and around Baltimore.

Here’s what here peers say:

Annette has the passion to help the youth of our great city that has lost a loved one to death, through teaching them healthy ways to deal with their grief through art-related and written activities. Annette recognized after losing her mom years ago how the loss affected her, and felt inspired to create an organization that would bless the youth of Baltimore to deal with death in a positive and healthy way. Roberta’s House was named after her mom, and has served over 6,000 children and families through various free support groups that are facilitated by trained volunteers and staff.

Annette is very deserving of this award as she continues to make a difference in the lives of others throughout the city.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Annette March-Grier!

