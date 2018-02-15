B’More Proud History Maker: Josh Fischer

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Baltimore “hope dealer,” Josh Fischer.

Here’s what his peers say:

Josh is well known in the recovery community where he helps those who are struggling with addiction. He also runs a sober living house for men and women. He just returned from Haiti to spread the word of Hope. Josh Fischer is the definition of Baltimore’s history maker; he is making a difference as well as a positive influence!

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Josh Fischer!

