B’More Proud History Maker: Josh Fischer

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Josh Fischer

Source: Permission to use by Josh Fischer

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Baltimore “hope dealer,” Josh Fischer.

Here’s what his peers say:

Josh is well known in the recovery community where he helps those who are struggling with addiction. He also runs a sober living house for men and women. He just returned from Haiti to spread the word of Hope.  Josh Fischer is the definition of Baltimore’s history maker; he is making a difference as well as a positive influence!

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Josh Fischer!

The saying goes, “stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.” Here’s a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.

