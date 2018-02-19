B’More History Maker: Shannon

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Baltimore volunteer Shannon, who helps feed and clothe the homeless.

Spread Love. Follow @Shannon_1rn

Here’s what her peers say:

Shannon is a humbled, faithful servant. That is what she does on Selfless Saturdays under the 83 Expressway. She volunteers to feed and clothe the homeless and encourages them with her warm-hearted words. When I encountered her, my life changed tremendously.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Shannon!

Got a B’more Proud History Maker you want to show love to? Click here to nominate someone you know…

Latest News: