B’More History Maker: Antonio Moore

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Antonio Moore, CEO of Antonio Moore Art LLC.

Here’s what his peers say:

Antonio uses artwork to raise money for various causes around Baltimore. He has raised scholarship money at Morgan State University, donated art for auctions to benefit KEYS Development and more. He also teaches art therapy to seniors and those with mental issues at different non-profits.

