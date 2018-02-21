B’More Proud History Maker: Adrienne Simms

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Adrienne Simms who started the Barbie Pop-Up Shop as a way of giving back to the community by providing free hair services to young girls and women in various schools and shelters.

Here’s what her peers say:

Adrienne is one of the most selfless people I know.

Adrienne has always been a servant leader at work and now she is able to do the same throughout the city. Every picture she post of her pop-up shops will have you in tears looking at the smiles on the faces of her clients; and yes every person she serves is treated just as a paying client, with hair styles most people pay hundreds of dollars for. Adrienne is definitely making Baltimore beautiful one head at a time!

