B’More Proud History Maker: Adrienne Simms

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Adrienne Simms

Source: Permission to use by Adrienne Simms

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Adrienne Simms who started the Barbie Pop-Up Shop as a way of giving back to the community by providing free hair services to young girls and women in various schools and shelters.

Here’s what her peers say:

Adrienne is one of the most selfless people I know. 

Adrienne has always been a servant leader at work and now she is able to do the same throughout the city. Every picture she post of her pop-up shops will have you in tears looking at the smiles on the faces of her clients; and yes every person she serves is treated just as a paying client, with hair styles most people pay hundreds of dollars for. Adrienne is definitely making Baltimore beautiful one head at a time!

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Adrienne!

