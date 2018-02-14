News & Gossip
Memphitz Congratulates Ex-Wife Toya Wright On The Birth Of Her New Baby

Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Toya Wright recently gave birth to her baby girl, Reign and fans were so happy for her. Wright posted a picture of her with Reign and Reginae Carter wearing the same robe and smiling after giving birth. In a post on Instagram her ex-husband, Memphitz even wanted to congratulate her.

 

He wrote, “Congrats T & NaE. Reign is Beautiful. Happy to see you both Happy regardless. Full #blessings @colormenae & @toyawright –Mickey.” The two had a rocky relationship and split, but she still decided to reach out.

After the two divorced Wright began to date Robert “Red” Rushing. The two share Reign together and are in love. We are so happy that Memphitz wished his ex the best.

