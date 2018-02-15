Loch Raven High School In Baltimore On Lockdown

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

UPDATE 2/15 at 1:20PM: A pellet gun has been recovered from school property. The student was taken into custody.

—

Police swarmed Loch Raven High School today (February 15) after being alerted of a student hiding a gun in a backpack.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reports say the student “fled into another area of the school” when approached. The lockdown was called when the student disappeared out of the school officer’s sight.

#BCoPD can confirm the following info Re: #LochRaven High School: The School Resource Officer (SRO) received information that a student was concealing a gun in a backpack. When the SRO approached the student, the student fled into another area of the school. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) February 15, 2018

Baltimore County police are currently searching for the student, who has yet to be identified.

#LochRaven remains on lockdown as police search for the student. Media staging area is at the Park & Ride lot on Cromwell Bridge Road (found here: https://t.co/hQNaMVf6sT). Please DO NOT go to the school. More info when available. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) February 15, 2018

Stay tuned for updates…

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

SOURCE: Fox 45