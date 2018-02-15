Charm City
Home > Charm City

Loch Raven High School In Baltimore On Lockdown

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

Empty Math Classroom

Source: Peter M. Fisher / Getty

UPDATE 2/15 at 1:20PM: A pellet gun has been recovered from school property. The student was taken into custody.

Police swarmed Loch Raven High School today (February 15) after being alerted of a student hiding a gun in a backpack.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Reports say the student “fled into another area of the school” when approached. The lockdown was called when the student disappeared out of the school officer’s sight.

Baltimore County police are currently searching for the student, who has yet to be identified.

Stay tuned for updates…

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

SOURCE: Fox 45

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

12 photos Launch gallery

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

Continue reading #GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

#GradCaps: Black Students Are So Damn Creative And Here’s Proof

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18
Tired Of White People’s Racism? There’s A Costa…

Created by activist Andrea X, the getaway allows for Black women to live an existence outside of the white gaze.
02.14.18
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The…

Meanwhile, if you're an alleged domestic abuser, you're defended by #45's administration.
02.14.18
Deadly Rituals Performed On Children: Everything To Know…

A lot of questions are arising about voodoo following recent high-profile criminal incidents involving rituals on children.
02.14.18
Here’s How Omarosa Allegedly Reacted When Piers Morgan…

Plus, the real reason why she was fired from the White House.
02.14.18
Twerking Is A Feminist Movement, Black South London…

Twerking is important to Black feminism, said Kelechi Okafor, a South London twerk instructor and "unapologetic" women's rights advocate.
02.13.18
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18