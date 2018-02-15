Loch Raven High School In Baltimore On Lockdown

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
UPDATE 2/15 at 1:20PM: A pellet gun has been recovered from school property. The student was taken into custody.
—
Police swarmed Loch Raven High School today (February 15) after being alerted of a student hiding a gun in a backpack.
Reports say the student “fled into another area of the school” when approached. The lockdown was called when the student disappeared out of the school officer’s sight.
Baltimore County police are currently searching for the student, who has yet to be identified.
Stay tuned for updates…
SOURCE: Fox 45