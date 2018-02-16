Black-Owned Lipstick Line Being Sold At Target

Need a new lipstick? Head over to Target and support a Black-owned business known as The Lip Bar. In an article on BuzzFeed, fans of the lipstick line are happy they can finally get it at their local store.
Melissa Butler, the owner of The Lip Bar started the vegan and cruelty-free line to make shades everyone would adore. She also wanted to women to feel empowered and could afford the lipstick or gloss all the time. Butler made sure it left your lips moisturized and had vitamin E in it.
One fan of the lipstick said, “I am so happy that I tried these products. I love the way they feel and look. Absolutely stunning pigmentation. I have used many of the more expensive and popular products but will now use this product from now on. I’m ready for more colors to add to my collection!” Products range up to $13 and we are so proud of this Black-owned business!
