Marilyn Mosby Says Thousands Of Cases Effected By Gun Trace Task Force Case

Speaking Friday at an event at John Jay College in New York, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said thousands of court cases might be compromised by the recent Gun Trace Task Force case.

Fox Baltimore reports:

Officer Daniel Hersl and Officer Marcus Taylor were found guilty of racketeering and robbery during a federal trial last week. The two officers were among a group of eight officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task force indicted last year for conspiring to operate a racketeering ring out of the department.

“At first it was hundreds of cases,” Mosby said during the panel discussion. “Thanks to testimony that came out just last week our preliminary estimate is thousands of cases that may be impacted by the wrongful and illegal acts of those police officers.”

Mosby wants to tap into the Conviction Integrity Unit to revisit those cases.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: