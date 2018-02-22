B’More History Maker: Brittany Young

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on B-360 founder Brittany Young.

Here’s what her peers say:

Brittany Young is a trail blazer. She started B-360 an organization that utilizes dirt bike culture to end the cycle of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build bridges in communities. Through STEM education, community engagement, workforce and events, they equip disconnected youth and adults with the skills to secure educational and career opportunities in STEM fields, while changing perceptions of dirt bike riders and engineers.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Brittany!

