B’More History Maker: Shawntay Johnson

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Shawntay Johnson, an entrepreneur who founded the School of Creative Nails in Maryland.

Here’s what her peers say:

Shawntay is an educator and entrepreneur who started the only nail technology school in Maryland, licensing more nail techs in one year than any other technical program. As a former BCPS educator and nail technician, she also owned one of the first black owned and operated nails salons in Baltimore at the age of 19. Shawntay continues to motivate and educate through out the Baltimore community.

