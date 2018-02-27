Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

B’More History Maker: Shawntay Johnson

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Leave a comment

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it. 

Shawntay Johnson

Source: Shawntay Johnson / Sonny Franklin

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Shawntay Johnson, an entrepreneur who founded the School of Creative Nails in Maryland.

Spread Love. Follow @SchoolOfCreativeNails

Here’s what her peers say:

Shawntay is an educator and entrepreneur who started the only nail technology school in Maryland, licensing more nail techs in one year than any other technical program. As a former BCPS educator and nail technician, she also owned one of the first black owned and operated nails salons in Baltimore at the age of 19. Shawntay continues to motivate and educate through out the Baltimore community. 

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Shawntay!

Got a B’more Proud History Maker you want to show love to? Click here to nominate someone you know…

Latest News:

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

50 photos Launch gallery

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

Continue reading B’More History Maker: Shawntay Johnson

A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos

The saying goes, “stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.” Here’s a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.

history maker , Shawntay Johnson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Allegedly Gave The White House An…

Reportedly, she wouldn't move in without "cleansing" the house.
02.27.18
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18