How Sterling K. Brown Wants To Use “Black Panther” To Inspire A New “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown is known for bring smile and tears down fans faces as he plays “Randall” in the hit show “This Is Us.” The actor recently went to Harlem, New York to help launch a new arts and mentoring service for at risk youth. Huffington Post reports that Brown was so excited to be apart of the event and speak to the kids.

He spoke about mentors that helped him when he was growing up. Brown said, “There’s a woman by the name of Barbara Bull who was my high school adviser. In eighth grade, she was my algebra teacher. And I asked her, “Mrs. Bull, where did you go to school?” And she said, “I went to Stanford University.” I said, “Well, that’s where I will go.” And she said, “It’s hard to get in.” I said, “OK, that’s where I want to go.” And that’s where I wound up going.” She not only taught him about the stock market, but came to support him in every play.

Brown also spoke about “Black Panther” and how amazing of an experience it was to see so many Black people on set and controlling everything. He also spoke about the family dynamic and said, “I hope that we get more time to explore that arena. And then this is sort of a “Black Panther” / “This Is Us” crossover, if you will.”

