Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Dead At 46

The hip-hop community is reeling.

Magic 95.9
Craig Mack Live In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Rap pioneer Craig Mack, whose 1994 anthem Flava In Ya Ear gave Bad Boy records it’s first hit, died Monday of heart failure, TheDailyNews reports. He was 46-years-old.

News of the rappers death swept social media early Tuesday morning, spawning emotional reactions from the hip-hop community.

Rest In Peace! Good brother… #CraigMack …. Alvin Toney love my brother…

According to reports, Mack’s former producer Alvin Toney visited the late emcee at the Overcomer Ministry church in Walterboro, last week, to film a documentary about his life and decision to focus on his religion.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Toney said. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

Mack reportedly revealed to Toney that he was ill.

Notorious B.I.G. Live In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

“He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord,” Toney said. “He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

Mack is survived by his wife and two children. Rest In Peace.

