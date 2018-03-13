Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Dead At 46

Rap pioneer Craig Mack, whose 1994 anthem Flava In Ya Ear gave Bad Boy records it’s first hit, died Monday of heart failure, TheDailyNews reports. He was 46-years-old.

News of the rappers death swept social media early Tuesday morning, spawning emotional reactions from the hip-hop community.

According to reports, Mack’s former producer Alvin Toney visited the late emcee at the Overcomer Ministry church in Walterboro, last week, to film a documentary about his life and decision to focus on his religion.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Toney said. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

Mack reportedly revealed to Toney that he was ill.

“He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord,” Toney said. “He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

Mack is survived by his wife and two children. Rest In Peace.

