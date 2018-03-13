News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WWE Star Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

WWE Smackdown LIVE takes place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight and before hitting the ring, Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stopped by the Joe and Alex show to chat about Tuesday’s Smackdown Live. She also discussed her upcoming Wrestlemania 34 championship match against Asuka, who challenged her at Fastlane on Sunday night after Flair successfully defended her title.

Plus, she also talked about her father and legendary wrestler Ric Flair and how hard it can be to be the daughter of great generational wrestler because people can sometimes accuse her of using his name to get where she is. She also went onto discuss her brother Reid who died of a drug overdose in 2013. Watch the full interview above!

Charlotte Flair Visits The Joe & Alex Show [PHOTOS]

WWE Diva Charlotte Flair Visits The Joe & Alex Show [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

WWE Diva Charlotte Flair Visits The Joe & Alex Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading WWE Diva Charlotte Flair Visits The Joe & Alex Show [PHOTOS]

WWE Diva Charlotte Flair Visits The Joe & Alex Show [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18