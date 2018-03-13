WWE Star Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WWE Smackdown LIVE takes place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight and before hitting the ring, Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stopped by the Joe and Alex show to chat about Tuesday’s Smackdown Live. She also discussed her upcoming Wrestlemania 34 championship match against Asuka, who challenged her at Fastlane on Sunday night after Flair successfully defended her title.

Plus, she also talked about her father and legendary wrestler Ric Flair and how hard it can be to be the daughter of great generational wrestler because people can sometimes accuse her of using his name to get where she is. She also went onto discuss her brother Reid who died of a drug overdose in 2013. Watch the full interview above!