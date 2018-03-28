Orioles Games Will Not Be Aired On Baltimore Broadcast TV In 2018

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

It’s confirmed: Orioles baseball games will not be aired on WJZ or any other over-the-air Baltimore broadcast channels this season, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, a regional cable network owned by the Orioles and Washington Nationals, said the games will be available on MASN instead.

“As the network that produces and airs all available Orioles games, MASN and MASN2 will now be the exclusive channels to watch Orioles baseball in the Mid-Atlantic region. Also for the first time, MASN and MASN2 will be the only channels where you can watch each ‘O’s Xtra’ pregame and postgame shows,” a MASN press release stated.

WJZ will air an hour of Opening Day coverage on Thursday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m., but will not play the game. The Orioles can, however, still be seen “on a local affiliate if its network has rights to a game,” The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles games have been airing on Baltimore broadcast TV since 1954. The absence of the 2018 season marks the first time in 64 years.

