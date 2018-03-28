Charm City
Home > Charm City

EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks Confirms Resignation From Maryland General Assembly

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

Maryland General Assembly hears testimony on righ to die issues

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (41st Legislative District) plans to resign from Maryland General Assembly tonight (March 28) at 6 p.m. in Annapolis.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Oaks, who has a bribery trial due to start on April 16 and will enter a plea agreement, confirmed the news with WOLB’s Larry Young today.

“Senator Oaks wanted WOLB to be given the exclusive and plans to share more after consultation with is lawyer,” Young said.

SEE ALSO: Maryland Senator Nathaniel Oaks Stripped Of Committee Assignments

Earlier this year Sen. Oaks was removed from his committee assignments on recommendation from the General Assembly’s ethics committee after being charged with federal corruption. Prosecutors allege Oaks “took cash for bribes from an informant posing a businessman in exchange for help getting government grants,” and court documents from his lawyers say he’s fallen victim to an entrapped federal dragnet aiming to push Baltimore public officials into corruption, according to The Baltimore Sun. He pleads not guilty.

Senator Oaks will be on The Larry Young Morning Show on March 29 to discuss the matter. Stay tuned for updates they unfold…

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

13 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Continue reading 13 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

13 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Here’s a list of celebrities who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Protest Photo Family Dies In SUV Crash

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a…
03.29.18
Empty Math Classroom
Six Fired At Howard University For Stealing $1M…

As if HBCU’s didn’t have enough issues finding funds, six Howard University employees were fired last year for stealing $1…
03.29.18
13 items
TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence…

While these celebs didn't commit to the brand by shaving the logo onto their head (a la Kanye West), they…
03.28.18
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18