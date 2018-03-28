EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks Confirms Resignation From Maryland General Assembly

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!

Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (41st Legislative District) plans to resign from Maryland General Assembly tonight (March 28) at 6 p.m. in Annapolis.

Oaks, who has a bribery trial due to start on April 16 and will enter a plea agreement, confirmed the news with WOLB’s Larry Young today.

“Senator Oaks wanted WOLB to be given the exclusive and plans to share more after consultation with is lawyer,” Young said.

Earlier this year Sen. Oaks was removed from his committee assignments on recommendation from the General Assembly’s ethics committee after being charged with federal corruption. Prosecutors allege Oaks “took cash for bribes from an informant posing a businessman in exchange for help getting government grants,” and court documents from his lawyers say he’s fallen victim to an entrapped federal dragnet aiming to push Baltimore public officials into corruption, according to The Baltimore Sun. He pleads not guilty.

Senator Oaks will be on The Larry Young Morning Show on March 29 to discuss the matter. Stay tuned for updates they unfold…

