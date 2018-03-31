School for Baltimore Students Could Get Longer

A bill allowing school districts to extend their school years without state approval to account for snow days is close to being passed by the Maryland State Legislature.

It’s a bit of a technicality because the House already passed a bill this week, previously approved by the Senate that gave local school boards permission to extend school days by up to five days past June 15 without the State Board of Education’s approval. Because the House amended the measure to declare it an emergency bill, the legislation must go back to the Senate for final approval next week.

The law now says the school year must end by June 15. But some school districts have reported that since Hogan issued an executive order requiring that schools open after Labor Day, they have had a hard time meeting the legal minimum of 180 instructional days before the middle of June.

The new bill is expected to go to Governor Larry Hogan for his signature and most political observers expect that he will sign it. Do you agree? Follow me @Jaztalk1 on Instagram, twitter and facebook.

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-school-year-20180330-story.html

Also On Magic 95.9: