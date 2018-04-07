Jay Z Spills More Tea On His Cheating Ways

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay Z spilled the tea with David Letterman on infidelity during his marriage with his gorgeous, boss wifey Queen Bee. David and Jigga have unfaithfulness in common. In 2009, the then-“Late Night” host admitted to affairs with multiple female members on the show and claimed he had been the target of a $2 million extortion plot by someone who knew about the infidelity. He later apologized to his family, including wife Regina Lasko and their son, Harry. The two are still together.

Letterman kicked off the confessions with the music mogul saying “A few years ago I got myself into some trouble. The situation was my responsibility and my fault and I did something that I had no business doing and I regret it,” Letterman said.

“Since then I have tried to acknowledge that mistake and be a better person. You can only stop behavior that was hurting people and apologize for it and try to continue to be a better person. At least that’s all I know what to do,” he continued. “I like to think and maybe that’s flattery I can’t afford, that I’m a better person, not the person that caused to much pain for so many people. But, at the time, the pain that I caused myself was the fear that I had blown up my family. That I was gonna be in a situation where I was going to see my son every two weeks, my wife would be dating Scott the dentist from New Jersey. But I’d never talked to a person who had been in that situation. And I’m wondering, if this rings a bell with you, the pain of I’ve done something now to blow up my family.”

Real talk Dave. Jay Z who already admitted he had cheated on Beyonce, shared his own journey of saving his marriage from his unfaithfulness.

“For a lot of us, we don’t have, especially where I grew up and men in general, we don’t have emotional cues from when we’re young,” he responded. “Our emotional cues, be a man, stand up, don’t cry.”

“I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together. And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” Jay Z continued. “We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work. For years, this music I’m making now is the result of things that happened already.”

“Like you, I like to believe we’re in a better place today. But we’re still working and communicating and growing,” he went on. “And I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done.”

Queen Bee put Jay Z on blast in her song “Lemonade.”

Reflecting on his own past again, Letterman added, “I’m not saying I’m heroic, but I’m as scared as I’ve ever been in my life, not to discount the pain of others. I can’t imagine not coming through it. The end result is still a work in progress, but I now know I’m a different person and my worst fear is not coming to pass.”

Jay Z seemed to be feeling what Letterman was saying shaking his hand before they moved onto the next topic. The interview is streaming on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”

Props to Jay Z and Beyoncé o working through their issues in love and commitment and being willing to share their struggle with all of us.

Follow me on @Jaztalk1 on twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE: http://toofab.com/2018/04/06/jay-z-gets-real-with-david-letterman-about-cheating-on-beyonce-were-in-a-better-place-today/

Also On Magic 95.9: