News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kobe Bryant & Other Celebs Who Almost Got The Paws Put On Em By Another Star

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Kobe Bryant on the court

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

When you’re as good at what you do as Kobe Bryant  is at basketball, you’ll deal with lots of hateration that’ll  eventually turn into altercations. But who knew that the Black Mamba and Master P almost came to blows back in the day?

On Tuesday, the hip hop mogul revealed on The Red Pill with Van Lathan podcast, “I got into it with Kobe before, at the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.”

Seems like Lamar Odom is always around when ish hits the fan.

Master P was pretty vague about the details of the altercation, but he did add, “You know how Kobe is, the Lakers is his facility, so it was just one of those things. That’s his place.”

In the world of celebrity egos, there’s no telling when things will actually come to blows. Check out the gallery below of other stars who almost got the paws laid on them by another celeb.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

Continue reading Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

Celebrity Fights That (Almost) Came To Blows

On Tuesday, Master P revealed on The Red Pill with Van Lathan podcast, “I got into it with Kobe before, at the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off.”  The mogul was pretty vague about the  details of the altercation, but he did add, "You know how Kobe is, the Lakers is his facility, so it was just one of those things. That’s his place." In the world of celebrity egos, there's no telling when things will actually come to blows. Check out the gallery below of other stars who almost got the paws laid on them by another celeb.      

 

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18